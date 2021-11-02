 
Kate Middleton and Prince William show off their elegance as they host world leaders in Glasgow

Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzled in co-ordinating blue outfits as they hosted a reception for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Glasgow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led a royal reception as they met with world leaders at COP26 in Scotland this evening, local time.

The conference, known as COP26, is underway in Glasgow, and naturally the Cambridges are getting involved. 

The royal couple put a stylish display in complementary regal blue outfits during their interactions with the world leaders.

William and Kate were all smiles at the event. At one stage, the Duchess was seen attempting to give dead larvae – which is used as livestock feed – to her husband William.

The Duchess of Cambridge had meetings with scouts, Earthshot Prize finalists, and politicians ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Kate and William have a longtime interest in nature and environmental activism. The duo stepped out for a series of events as they first visited Alexandra Park Sports Hub where the Duchess met with scouts about the association’s #PromiseToThePlanet campaign. 

Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton looked appropriately outdoorsy in what appears to be an olive, quilted vest by Ganni, black turtleneck and pants, and brown boots. Kate, who serves as Joint President of The Scout Association, also donned a UK scouting scarf for the occasion.

