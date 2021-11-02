 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
AFP

Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis
Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis

London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems".

The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference in Glasgow came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.

"If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the Queen.

"If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance."

She added: "None of us underestimates the challenges ahead: but history has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope."

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had issued a similarly stark warning.

"We are digging our own graves," he said, referring to the current exploitation of the planet´s resources.

But some observers have already denounced what they see as a lack of action to back up the statements from world leaders.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears
Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled

Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled
'Rust' crew member who gave loaded gun to Alec Baldwin makes first public comment

'Rust' crew member who gave loaded gun to Alec Baldwin makes first public comment
Queen Elizabeth feels proud of son Charles and grandson William as she addresses world leaders

Queen Elizabeth feels proud of son Charles and grandson William as she addresses world leaders
Kate Middleton and Prince William show off their elegance as they host world leaders in Glasgow

Kate Middleton and Prince William show off their elegance as they host world leaders in Glasgow
Britney spears found dead and cuffed on floor in Halloween pics

Britney spears found dead and cuffed on floor in Halloween pics
Bella Hadid puts her grace on display amid Zayn-Gigi dispute over mom Yolanda

Bella Hadid puts her grace on display amid Zayn-Gigi dispute over mom Yolanda
Adele shares tracklist for upcoming album '30'

Adele shares tracklist for upcoming album '30'
Piers Morgan takes aim at Alec Baldwin in new attack, flays him for Halloween photos

Piers Morgan takes aim at Alec Baldwin in new attack, flays him for Halloween photos
Kim Kardashian follows in Kourtney's footsteps to find true love in old friend

Kim Kardashian follows in Kourtney's footsteps to find true love in old friend
Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck as she celebrates Halloween with her kids

Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck as she celebrates Halloween with her kids

Latest

view all