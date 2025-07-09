 
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon going through rough patch in relationship: Source

July 09, 2025

Photo: Brad Pitt's lady love Ines De Ramon established one condition before making baby: Source

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are reportedly not on the same page about their baby plans. 

While both want to welcome a new member in their life, a source told RadarOnline.com that they disagree on the timeline.

Reportedly, the jewellery designer, who is the former wife of TVD alum Paul Weasley, "is an old-fashioned gal at heart," and wants Brad to put a ring on her before they proceed with babymaking.

Elaboration on the genuine intentions of Ines, the source affirmed, "she adores Brad and would love to have his baby, but not if he's dragging his feet on marriage."

In conclusion, the source confirmed that the "bottom line" of the reported argument between the pair "is she needs a ring before she's on board with babymaking."

They also remarked, "She needs him to prove how much he cares."

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Brad Pitt has revamped his style because he wants to stay "relevant."

To achieve this, he has reportedly hired the same stylist as Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend.

