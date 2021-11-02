Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Leonardo DiCaprio surprised the star-studded bash as he dressed up as a 100-year old man for this year’s Halloween, reported PageSix.

The Wolf of Wall Street star along with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, attended the party in Beverly Hills, California on weekend which was hosted by a billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

The reports claimed that the Oscar winner graced the party in an old man avatar, wearing a white wig and had professional make over done.

The outlet quoted its source, “Leo went as a 100-year-old man in professional makeup so no one recognized him.”

Drake, rocker Beck, model Alessandra Ambrosio and art gallerist Isabelle Bscher also graced the bash.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor has left to attend the Scottish environmental summit, COP26.

