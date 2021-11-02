Ed Sheeran says dating wife Cherry in high school would've been 'disastrous'

Ed Sheeran has gotten candid about his relationship with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Speaking in an interview with Armchair Expert, the singer looked back at his childhood friendship with Cherry and how they reunited when losing touch.

Speaking about their friendship he said that they were "really close friends" growing up but if he had dated her in high school, "it would have been a disaster."

The couple eventually lost touch when Ed went on tour and kicked off his career while Cherry got a scholarship to Duke University.

But as fate would have it a mutual friend, Lauren, happened to reunite the star crossed lovers.

"One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street," he said of his friend Lauren, whom he took on tour with him. "And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"