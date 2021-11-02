 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran says dating wife Cherry in high school would've been 'disastrous'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Ed Sheeran says dating wife Cherry in high school wouldve been disastrous

Ed Sheeran has gotten candid about his relationship with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Speaking in an interview with Armchair Expert, the singer looked back at his childhood friendship with Cherry and how they reunited when losing touch.

Speaking about their friendship he said that they were "really close friends" growing up but if he had dated her in high school, "it would have been a disaster."

The couple eventually lost touch when Ed went on tour and kicked off his career while Cherry got a scholarship to Duke University.

But as fate would have it a mutual friend, Lauren, happened to reunite the star crossed lovers.

"One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street," he said of his friend Lauren, whom he took on tour with him. "And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"

More From Entertainment:

Does Kim Kardashian want to date Pete Davidson?

Does Kim Kardashian want to date Pete Davidson?
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture with her

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture with her
Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right

Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right
When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'

When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'
Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training

Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training
Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume

Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume
Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume

Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume
Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
Josh Brolin thanks friends and family for helping him in his 8-year sobriety journey

Josh Brolin thanks friends and family for helping him in his 8-year sobriety journey
Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears

Latest

view all