Maya Hawke shares why her famous parents didn't initially support her acting career

Maya Hawke has spoken up about what it is like pursuing acting while having two famous parents herself.

The Stranger Things star, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, spoke to The Guardian about how she sought her parents’ approval of her career choice as they were cautious about it early on.

"They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that. They also tried to protect me from falling into acting," she said.

"They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn't want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies."

"Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive," she said.