David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween

David Beckham making the most out of Halloween with his youngest child Harper Beckham.

The former footballer documented his baking day with the 10-year-old on his Instagram Stories this Sunday.

The duo shared photos from their batches of pumpkin, witch mummy and green skeleton biscuits.

Another pictures shared by David Beckham's wife Victoria, fans could get a glimpse into the star's Halloween day.

"Daddy and Harper making treats," Victoria captioned the post.

Harper as well, turned to her Instagram to share photos from the day.

"Halloween baking with daddy!" she excitedly captioned the post.

Take a look:




