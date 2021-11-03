 
entertainment
‘Dwanta Claus’ Dwayne Johnson kicks off #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwayne Johnson has kicked off his #12DaysOfRedNotice event as Dwanta Claus, for the essential workers that “protect our families”.

In celebration of their hard work and dedication, the actor has gifted them a free screening of Red Notice, straight from the comfort of their own home, plus goodies and other freebies.

The actor shared the announcement video to Instagram and he was heard saying, “Alright, big day 1 of our 12 days of Red Notice. It’s a big exciting day, of course, brought to you by, yours truly, Dwanta Claus himself.”

“So today’s the day where we are gonna deliver a very special screening of my new movie Red Notice to our home town heroes across the country; firefighters, teachers, frontline healthcare workers, first responders, Us veterans.”

“Thousands and thousands and thousands of you and your families will be watching Red Notice tonight in your living rooms, bringing the movie to you, plus giving you $25 dollars of Uber Eats, cases of Zoa, you name it, you got it, it’s all for free and it’s all for you.”

“But most importantly, thank you so much for your service, thank you for taking care of our families, and thank you for all you do for our great country.”

