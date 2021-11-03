Delilah Hamlin rushed to the hospital over accidental overdose

American actor Harry Hamlin’s daughter Delilah Hamlin was admitted to the hospital after an accidental overdose.

The 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital after becoming “dependent” on Xanax and other drugs.

This was revealed by her in a 28-minute video posted on her Instagram on November 2.

"This is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by somebody close to me. Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine,” she shared.

“And in no way am I saying I'm an anti-vaxxer because I'm totally not, I just didn't know enough about it — no one did."

She went on to say that she “didn’t notice anything” after getting the first Moderna jab, explaining that her arm got sore.

"After the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever,” she said, adding: “That's when everything kind of started."

"I didn't realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body. Basically it flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had … This is just hard to talk about, because I'm not supposed to talk about it."

"I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu the whole time. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — I would never wish those panic attacks on my worse enemy. It was like my body was in constant 'fight or flight' mode. It was horrible."

Delilah had been prescribed medication in May for her severe panic attacks associated with OCD.

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day. So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn't mean to, at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol," she shared.

"I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

“I wasn't like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on [Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me," she said.

"This is not all from the vaccine, I think these were underlying things that I think the vaccine may have triggered. I'm not a doctor, but that's my theory," she clarified.