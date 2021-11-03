Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'

Kim Kardashian reveals her daughter North is 'just like a full goth girl' on Halloween

This year's Halloween bash was a huge celebration for the Kardashian and Jenner families.



The model's eldest child, daughter North West, looked stunning in a goth costume as she was flanked by two kids dressed as insane clowns with blood dripping down their faces.

North and her pals were called "serial killers" by mum, who brandished a red toy gun at the camera and wore half pink wigs and half green.

Kim previously revealed about North on Ellen DeGeneres' show, "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

Meanwhile Chicago, North's three-year-old sister, looked adorable in a black witch dress as she posed in a hallway with a hat on and a small pail in her hand.

Reign Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian's six-year-old son, looked frightful as a clown from the horror film It.

Kourtney, also flaunted her house décor, which included plastic skulls and spider webs. Khloe, on the other hand, was seen wearing cat makeup with a fake nose and whiskers.

Kylie Jenner wore a cat costume as well, which appeared to be a popular choice among the Kardashian/Jenner clan.