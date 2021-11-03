Mehwsih Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television

Actor Mehwish Hayat is waiting for challenging roles before she makes a comeback on television.

Speaking with Gulf News in a recent interview, the Punjab Nahien Jaungi star confessed that her choices have become more mature with time and she does not want to go back to playing mainstream characters on TV.

"I think I've become a lot more mature in my choices lately; I am not doing roles for the sake of it. That is why I've not done any TV dramas since Dil Lagi," she tole the media outlet.

Mehwish's Dil Lagi, that aired in 2016, marked her last drama on small screens.

She continued,"All the roles these days are variations of one theme. How many times can I play the role of a crying bahu, the wronged wife or a woman in a love triangle? I need to be challenged as an actress, and I've not seen anything recently that has ricked my boat,so to say."

On the work front, Mehwish is currently working on Nadeem Baig's London Nahien Jaunga. The movie also stars Humayun Saeed.