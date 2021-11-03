Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement

Scott Disick on Tuesday dropped a sweet comment on his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post for the first time since she got engaged to boyfriend musician Travis Barker in October.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of their daughter Penelope, dressed up as Cher from the film Clueless.

Kourtney posted the photo of the daughter with caption “As if”.

Commenting on her post, he said, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License.”

This is Scott’s first comment on his former partner Kourtney’s post since she got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker on October 17.



He shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile on Monday, Scott Disick disclosed a reason of his ‘love’ for life days after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement.

Taking to Instagram, Scott shared his selfie with boats at Miami beach and disclosed, “Boat life, one of the reasons I love life.”



