Sofia Richie makes fun of Scott Disick with her style amid his split from Amelia Hamlin

 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Sofia Richie looked amazing as she stepped out in in curve-clinging athleisure with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge, seemingly teasing her ex Scott with her charming beauty 

The 29-year-old emerging model, who broke up with Scott Disick after a three-year romance in 2020, regularly inspires fashionistas on her Instagram account with her trendy outfits.

Richie was seen on two separate occasions, rocking an all-black athleisure to draw attention of her ex Scott Disick.

The charming model was spotted doing a spot of shopping at Maxfield wearing a sleek black bomber jacket and a pair of leggings which accentuated her body. She also rocked a pair of chunky white trainers and carried a colorful Fendi bag.

The fashionista armed herself with a sleek leopard print face mask to defeat ongoing pandemic.

Sofia Richie was also photographed spending some quality time with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge. Her boyfriend bundled up against the cool air with a dark blue cap and grey hoodie covering up his head. He rocked a pair of black joggers and blue trainers.

Meanwhile, Disick has been 'slowly been dating' after parting ways with Amelia Gray Hamlin after 11 months together, according to People.

