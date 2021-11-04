 
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Web Desk

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are once again opening about their genuine relationship
Dax Shepard opened up about his nine-year-long relationship with Kristen Bell.

"There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons," the podcast host said during Wednesday's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday.

During the conversation Shepard, 46, and Bell, 41 were given a series of rapid-fire questions, including one regarding the last time the Frozen star was envious.

"My wife's incredibly confident, as she should be," Shepard told Barrymore. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons."

The actor/podcast host said that once their relationship grew more serious, the jealousy faded away.

"But, I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change," he confessed. "And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."

Shepard and Bell married in 2013 and have two daughters —are open about their relationship to be genuine with their followers.

Bell has also been open about seeking therapy together earlier.

"Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up," she told PEOPLE last year. 

