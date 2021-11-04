Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday left Windsor Castle by helicopter to spend the weekend at Sandringham, her country home in Norfolk.

According to the British media, doctors cleared the 95-year-old monarch to make the trip after several days of rest.



Two days after telling everyone we need to tackle climate change the is again using a helicopter when she could just as easily go by car.



Graham Smith, the CEP of anti-monarchy group called Republic, criticized the Queen for using the helicopter for travelling.

Taking to social media he wrote, "Two days after telling everyone we need to tackle climate change she is again using a helicopter when she could just as easily go by car."

The Queen on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis.

But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action.

"If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.

"If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance."

The 95-year-old monarch, who last month briefly visited a private hospital in London, skipped the event on doctor´s advice.



