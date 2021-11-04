 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday left Windsor Castle by helicopter to spend the weekend at Sandringham, her country home in Norfolk. 

According to the British media, doctors cleared the 95-year-old monarch to make the trip after several days of rest.

Two days after telling everyone we need to tackle climate change the is again using a helicopter when she could just as easily go by car.

Graham Smith, the CEP of anti-monarchy group called Republic, criticized the Queen for using the helicopter for travelling.

Taking to social media he wrote, "Two days after telling everyone we need to tackle climate change she is again using a helicopter when she could just as easily go by car."

The Queen on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis.

But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action.

"If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.

"If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance."

The 95-year-old monarch, who last month briefly visited a private hospital in London, skipped the event on doctor´s advice.


More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'
Queen travels to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors' clearance

Queen travels to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors' clearance

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace
Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date

Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date
Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him

Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him
Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol

Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol
Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home

Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home
Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why

Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why
Dwayne Johnson talks about Baldwin tragedy in latest interview

Dwayne Johnson talks about Baldwin tragedy in latest interview

Gun that Alec Baldwin shot at Halyna Hutchins was unattended for hours

Gun that Alec Baldwin shot at Halyna Hutchins was unattended for hours

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons

Dax Shepard reveals ‘no more jealousy’ exists with Kristen Bell for good reasons

Latest

view all