 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi is out in cinemas now.

Katrina and Akshay turned to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of Sooryavanshi.

Sharing the teaser of film, Katrina said, “Sooryavanshi In Cinemas Now.”

Akshay also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same teaser in his stories and announced that Sooryavanshi is out now.

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay said “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.  

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma tells world what an ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli is

Anushka Sharma tells world what an ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli is
Katrina Kaif brutally trolled for apparent 'face-lift': See reactions here

Katrina Kaif brutally trolled for apparent 'face-lift': See reactions here
Wedding bells: Zara Tareen set to marry 'Star Trek' star Farhan Tahir

Wedding bells: Zara Tareen set to marry 'Star Trek' star Farhan Tahir
Abeer Rizvi quits modelling to 'choose happiness'

Abeer Rizvi quits modelling to 'choose happiness'
Katrina Kaif is a sight for sore eyes as she posts picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte

Katrina Kaif is a sight for sore eyes as she posts picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte

Priyanka Chopra gives off 'badass desi boss ladies' vibe in latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra gives off 'badass desi boss ladies' vibe in latest Instagram post
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's latest Diwali picture wins the internet

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's latest Diwali picture wins the internet

Shehnaaz Gill addresses ‘breakup’ rumours months after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Shehnaaz Gill addresses ‘breakup’ rumours months after Sidharth Shukla’s death
Diwali 2021: Bollywood glams up for the festival of love and lights

Diwali 2021: Bollywood glams up for the festival of love and lights
Feroze Khan reflects on why audience relates to 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat': 'Love'

Feroze Khan reflects on why audience relates to 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat': 'Love'
Rahul Gandhi sent Shah Rukh Khan uplifting letter amid Aryan's arrest: Here's what it said

Rahul Gandhi sent Shah Rukh Khan uplifting letter amid Aryan's arrest: Here's what it said
Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday all set to star in Karan Johar's 'LIGER'

Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday all set to star in Karan Johar's 'LIGER'

Latest

view all