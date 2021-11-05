Prince Andrew to face trouble in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit if ‘wall of silence’ falls

Prince Andrew is reportedly under threat of facing major danger in the lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre if his “wall of silence” crumbles at any time.



The Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers made this claim while speaking to True Royalty's Royal Beat hosts.

There he admitted, "The problem he has is being non-committal in his defence by having this wall of silence and now going so firmly on the attack.”

He also told the hosts of the show, "One may wonder if his back is up against the wall. He's come out fighting, will a judge take too kindly to that?"

"I don't think so, I think they'll wonder how on earth he knows or is professing to know these details about Virginia Giuffre after saying that he had no recollection of meeting her and he's never had any associations with her."