 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew to face trouble in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit if ‘wall of silence’ falls

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Prince Andrew is reportedly under threat of facing major danger in the lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre if his “wall of silence” crumbles at any time.

The Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers made this claim while speaking to True Royalty's Royal Beat hosts.

There he admitted, "The problem he has is being non-committal in his defence by having this wall of silence and now going so firmly on the attack.”

He also told the hosts of the show, "One may wonder if his back is up against the wall. He's come out fighting, will a judge take too kindly to that?"

"I don't think so, I think they'll wonder how on earth he knows or is professing to know these details about Virginia Giuffre after saying that he had no recollection of meeting her and he's never had any associations with her."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton's wedding plans take drastic turn one week before grand event

Paris Hilton's wedding plans take drastic turn one week before grand event

Bollywood stars return to big screens after more than a year

Bollywood stars return to big screens after more than a year
Buckingham Palace under fire over practices of non-disclosure: report

Buckingham Palace under fire over practices of non-disclosure: report
Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why

Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why
Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’
Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

Royals ‘to be subpoenaed’ for witness statements in Prince Andrew lawsuit

Royals ‘to be subpoenaed’ for witness statements in Prince Andrew lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’
Prince Harry ‘stumped’ by a household item in the military: ‘I wasn’t a prince’

Prince Harry ‘stumped’ by a household item in the military: ‘I wasn’t a prince’
Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'
Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Latest

view all