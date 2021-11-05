Royals ‘to be subpoenaed’ for witness statements in Prince Andrew lawsuit

Per reports by an international publication, some of the closest members of Prince Andrew’s family may be subpoenaed by US courts to corroborate his alibi and provide witness statements in relation to his case.



According to Knewz, this move will either “substantiate — or embarrassingly not —" explain "Andrew’s alibi of where he was on the night of 10 March 2001.”

Currently, the Duke currently insists he has “no recollection” of ever meeting his accuser, despite her claims of being forced into having intimate relations, at Epstein’s behest.

Prince Andrew on the other hand says he was home that night, attending a children’s party at Pizza Express in northwest Surrey.

His official statement reads, “I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon… and then because the duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.”

In light of this, a highly placed source reveals, “The Duchess of York would know if she was away on the night of March 10, she will know if she spoke to Andrew, she will know if Beatrice had a party at a Pizza Express.”

After all “There is light she can shed on this case, and lawyers for Giuffre will compel her via court and the law to do so.”

Even “Princess Beatrice and possibly her sister, Eugenie, will be able to confirm or deny she attended a pizza party — and whether or not her father attended, and then took her home. It is pretty black or white.”