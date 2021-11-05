Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch is channeling his inner rancher in the character poster of Netflix's The Power of the Dog.

The film, that also stars Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles, is based on the 1967 Tomas Savage novel of the same name.

In the new art work shared by Netflix, Cumberbatch is seen wearing a grey denim shirt with braces over his shoulders. The actor also dons a hat and a beard with dirt smudged on his face.

The Sherlock actor's new role requires him to play a controlling monster whose daily duty involves riding horses and working with animals.

Take a look:







