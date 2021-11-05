 
entertainment
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Travis Barker fails to impress fiancée Kourtney Kardashian

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Nov 05, 2021

US musician Travis Barker completely failed to get the attention and impress his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian with stunning photos along with his ‘best friend’.

The 45-year-old drummer turned to Instagram and introduced his ‘best friend’ to the world nearly a month after his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian.

He posted the sweet photos with his pet dog and dubbed it as his ‘best friend’.

Travis captioned the photos simply as “My best friend”.

Nearly 300,000 fans reacted to Travis Barker’s post, however, his fiancée Kourtney neither commented nor she liked it.

Kourtney, 42 and her boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged on October 17.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on social media.

Before Travis, Kourtney was dating Scott Disick. The couple shares three children Mason, Penelope and Reign together.

