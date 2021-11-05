 
Chrissy Teigen shares two cents on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson relationship

Chrissy Teigen has shared her two cents on Kim Kardashians’ alleged romance with Pete Davidson.

Speaking with TMZ, the Cravings cookbook author, who is close friends with the Kardashians, shared that she has no clue as to what is brewing between Pete and Kim.

"Everybody's asking me, I have no idea," Teigen said laughing. "I don't know either way."

When asked if Pete would be a good match for Kardashian, Teigen said "Funny guys do a lot."

"Look at John," she said,referring to her husband. 

"He's hysterical. Who doesn't want to be in love with a funny guy," Legend added.

