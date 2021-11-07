 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Fans bash Travis Scott for performing despite ‘stop the show’ chants
Fans bash Travis Scott for performing despite ‘stop the show’ chants

Travis Scott has come under fire for his decision to continue performing despite having a “kid getting resuscitated” right under his nose and chanting to ‘stop the show’.

This conversation erupted after multiple concert attendees started sharing videos that highlighted the physical proximity of Travis to some of the victims.

One even questioned, “You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest”

Whereas another was so shell-shocked by the rapper’s actions that they wrote, “Another video of the crowd chanting ‘Stop The Show’… what more could they have done to get someone’s attention???”

Videos of the chanting also reached social media soon after and was shared with the hashtag #ASTROFEST.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set
Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut
BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views

BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead
Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'

Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'
Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal

Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal
Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT, digital assets auctioned for Rs 7 crore

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT, digital assets auctioned for Rs 7 crore
Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with her beau

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with her beau

Latest

view all