Olivia Rodrigo delights fans with surprise Weezer appearance

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Weezer for Lollapalooza gig

Olivia Rodrigo, once again, surprised her fanbase with a special guest during her headlining Lollapalooza gig.

At the Chicago festival on August 1, the Vampire singer marked a full circle moment, telling the crowd that Weezer had headlined the first show she attended.

Rivers Cuomo and the rest of the band then joined her onstage to perform two of their biggest tracks, Buddy Holly and Say It Ain’t So.

Rodrigo also joined the iconic musicians, playing the guitar and harmonizing her beats alongside Cuomo.

This is also not the first time the Traitor hitmaker brought a guest during one of her headlining shows.

In June, during her concert at the Governors Ball, she invited David Byrne to perform a rendition of the 1983 hit song, Burning Down the House by the Talking Heads.

Then at her BST Hyde Park headline gig, Rodrigo called on Ed Sheeran and the two dueted on the song, The A Team.

A few days later, The Cure front man, Robert Smith, appeared onstage with Rodrigo at Glastonbury to perform the band’s classic songs Friday I’m In Love and Just Like Heaven.

After the performance, the GUTS Tour headliner posted photos including her spending time with Smith backstage as well as a picture of her going to bed wearing a Cure t-shirt.