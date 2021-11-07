 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wants Prince Charles, William to ‘beg for UK return’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry is looking forward to having Prince William and Prince Charles beg for his return to the UK.

Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden made this claim during a chat with Palace Confidential.

There he was quoted saying, "I think he would absolutely love it!”

"If the Royal Family come back begging, saying 'please come back from Montecito, we need you back'," Prince Harry would reportedly be delighted.

However, at the same time, Mr Eden believes such a call may be a pipe dream.

"I don't think there will be any desperate call to California,” he clarified. Reason being that there are "plenty of other royals who could step in" if the Queen is unable to. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott ‘in tears’ over Astroworld concert incident: source

Travis Scott ‘in tears’ over Astroworld concert incident: source
Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen

Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen
Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set
Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut
Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS

Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS
BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views

BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead
Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'

Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'
Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal

Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal
Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Latest

view all