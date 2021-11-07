Prince Harry wants Prince Charles, William to ‘beg for UK return’: report

Experts believe Prince Harry is looking forward to having Prince William and Prince Charles beg for his return to the UK.



Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden made this claim during a chat with Palace Confidential.

There he was quoted saying, "I think he would absolutely love it!”

"If the Royal Family come back begging, saying 'please come back from Montecito, we need you back'," Prince Harry would reportedly be delighted.

However, at the same time, Mr Eden believes such a call may be a pipe dream.

"I don't think there will be any desperate call to California,” he clarified. Reason being that there are "plenty of other royals who could step in" if the Queen is unable to.