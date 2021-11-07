 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Angelina Jolie was photographed doing grocery shopping with her daughter Vivienne on Friday at a Gelson's store. She was dressed stunningly in a black gown.

Mom and daughter went to the supermarket for 40 minutes and bagged their groceries with a plethora of supplies in each hand, just like any other average citizen.

With a comfortable-looking knit cardigan that dropped past her knees, the stylish famous figure donned a stunning black gown and a pair of black stilettos. Vivienne, her 13-year-old daughter, was dressed in grey sweatpants and a T-shirt with Nike sneakers.

The daughter was photographed pushing a supermarket cart through the crowd while the 'Salt' star placed a bundle of groceries. The actress is the mother of six children.

Jolie's buying spree came after she publicly chastised many Gulf countries for refusing to show her Marvel film Eternals, which is about a homosexual romance.

