Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson

Cardi B shared her fan girl moment of meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency’s party on November 3.

Taking to Twitter, the Bodak Yellow song-maker dropped a glimpse of her adorable meeting with the Twilight star.

The 29-year-old UP maker captioned a five-second video, “Look who I met the other day!” adding, “I felt like a teen!” which referred to her scream as she got in one frame with the heartthrob.

The short clip shows the winner recording video on a selfie mode as she asks her fans, “Come on. Look at my friend, guys.”

That’s exactly the moment Pattinson shows up with his perfect smile after which Cardi B goes screaming towards the end of clip.

The WAP rapper looked chic in flawless eye make and beige lips as she flaunted her classy black long nails, going perfectly with her same-coloured outfit.