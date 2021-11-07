 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson
Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson

Cardi B shared her fan girl moment of meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency’s party on November 3.

Taking to Twitter, the Bodak Yellow song-maker dropped a glimpse of her adorable meeting with the Twilight star.

The 29-year-old UP maker captioned a five-second video, “Look who I met the other day!” adding, “I felt like a teen!” which referred to her scream as she got in one frame with the heartthrob.

The short clip shows the winner recording video on a selfie mode as she asks her fans, “Come on. Look at my friend, guys.”

That’s exactly the moment Pattinson shows up with his perfect smile after which Cardi B goes screaming towards the end of clip.

The WAP rapper looked chic in flawless eye make and beige lips as she flaunted her classy black long nails, going perfectly with her same-coloured outfit.

More From Entertainment:

Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana

Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana
Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott’s mid-show chaos

Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott’s mid-show chaos
Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne

Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne
Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau

Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau
Thousands gather to pay tribute to late star Mendonca in Brazil

Thousands gather to pay tribute to late star Mendonca in Brazil

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness
Security drugged, 10-year-old hospitalized at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report

Security drugged, 10-year-old hospitalized at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report
Insiders reveal what Prince Harry is including in new memoir: report

Insiders reveal what Prince Harry is including in new memoir: report
Will Smith shares son Jaden’s emancipation request: ‘My heart’s shattered’

Will Smith shares son Jaden’s emancipation request: ‘My heart’s shattered’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter dubbed ‘first American princess’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter dubbed ‘first American princess’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle jeopardizing Prince Charles’ downsizing plans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle jeopardizing Prince Charles’ downsizing plans

Latest

view all