Sunday Nov 07 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Kate Middleton was reportedly 'left in tears' after Prince William decided against spending New Year with her early in their romance, according to a royal author.

Katie Nicholl - in her book The Making of a Modern Romance - shared her knowledge about Kate and William's love life, claiming the prince had said he would spend the New Year with Kate in 2006 but instead chose to stay with his family. 

According to the author, the Duke had committed to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham following the Royal Family tradition, then travel to Kate’s family home for New Year celebrations.

William's sweetheart was deeply upset over his move to cancel the planned trip. Nicholl adds in her 2011 book that Kate was 'upset' when her future husband changed his mind.

The Queen's grandson phoned his ladylove on Boxing Day to inform her of his change of heart, claims the expert. 

The last-minute alteration, according to Nicholl, appeared to be “no big deal” - but that Kate had “good reason to be concerned.”

She claimed: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate.

“Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

William and Kate split in 2007 for a brief period. The Queen had reportedly been disappointed to learn of the rift between the two.

However, Kate and William's relationship blossomed once again and they reunited at a party in Dorset. Later in the year, the Duchess of Cambridge also attended the Concert for Prince William's mom  Diana at Wembley, which marked a decade since the Princess of Wales’s death.

