 
Geo News

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott wedding and baby plans revealed

Louis Tomlinson started dating Zara McDermott in January 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Louis Tomlinson started dating Zara McDermott in January 2025
Louis Tomlinson started dating Zara McDermott in January 2025

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott’s relationship does not sound casual anymore as they have been reportedly talking about marriage and starting a family together.

The duo started going out together last year in January. They made their relationship public after the 29-year-old TV personality dropped a PDA packed picture of her with the former One Direction singer.

According to the sources, the lovebirds spent Christmas together that became a real turning point in their relationship.

An insider from Heat World revealed, “There was talk of marriage, babies and starting a family together. Head over heels is an understatement – Louis has shown Zara what true love is, and she’s loving every minute of it.”

The couple allegedly talks about a wedding and having babies, but not in a headline-grabbing way. They are keeping it as private as they can.

“Louis and Zara talk openly about marriage and children – not in a rushed, headline-grabbing way, but as part of honest, long-term conversations”, the insider said.

According to the publication, their relationship is building up into something solid, and it does not look like any casual dating anymore.

The source revealed, “Zara has said she wants a baby while she is young enough to really enjoy being a mum. They’re not making announcements, but they’re building something solid. It’s not casual anymore.”

‘The Crown' star Claire Foy reveals health scare that ended her caffeine habit
‘The Crown' star Claire Foy reveals health scare that ended her caffeine habit
Kylie Kelce teases Travis Kelce as 'super mystery guest' in new podcast
Kylie Kelce teases Travis Kelce as 'super mystery guest' in new podcast
A$AP Rocky gives surprising response to question about Rihanna marriage
A$AP Rocky gives surprising response to question about Rihanna marriage
Robbie Williams fears his career could end at 'any moment'
Robbie Williams fears his career could end at 'any moment'
Katie Price stands by new husband despite explosive claims from his exes
Katie Price stands by new husband despite explosive claims from his exes
Chappell Roan takes over Fortnite after scene-stealing Grammys appearance
Chappell Roan takes over Fortnite after scene-stealing Grammys appearance
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's son Benjamin hilariously trolls dad
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's son Benjamin hilariously trolls dad
Nick Jonas recalls day daughter Malti born: ‘very intense'
Nick Jonas recalls day daughter Malti born: ‘very intense'