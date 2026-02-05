Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott wedding and baby plans revealed

Louis Tomlinson started dating Zara McDermott in January 2025

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott’s relationship does not sound casual anymore as they have been reportedly talking about marriage and starting a family together.

The duo started going out together last year in January. They made their relationship public after the 29-year-old TV personality dropped a PDA packed picture of her with the former One Direction singer.

According to the sources, the lovebirds spent Christmas together that became a real turning point in their relationship.

An insider from Heat World revealed, “There was talk of marriage, babies and starting a family together. Head over heels is an understatement – Louis has shown Zara what true love is, and she’s loving every minute of it.”

The couple allegedly talks about a wedding and having babies, but not in a headline-grabbing way. They are keeping it as private as they can.

According to the publication, their relationship is building up into something solid, and it does not look like any casual dating anymore.

The source revealed, “Zara has said she wants a baby while she is young enough to really enjoy being a mum. They’re not making announcements, but they’re building something solid. It’s not casual anymore.”