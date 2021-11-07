Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts

Rapper Travis Scott has history of inciting mayhem at his concerts as he has been convicted twice for encouraging fans to rush his stage.



Everyone, including celebrities, shared their shock after eight people were crushed to death at Tarvis Scott's Houston concert on Friday.

Troy Finner, Houston PD Chief, said there had been reports of a security guard stabbed with a needle and later being revived with Narcan, although there have been no reports of the crowd being drugged in the same way.



A nurse shared her knowledge about the harrowing scene during Scott's Friday's show, rubbishing claims that a man was seen injecting people with a needle moments before the crush.

According to reports, the Grammy-winning rapper has twice been convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers and rush the stage at previous concerts.



The photos and clips, making rounds on the internet, are showing multiple incidents of crowds stampeding towards Scott at prior performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2015 and at an indoor venue in Arkansas in 2017. Both incidents resulted in misdemeanor convictions for Scott.



The rapper's one fan, who was paralyzed after falling from a balcony during a his concert in 2017, has blasted the singer in Rolling Stone for putting fans' safety at risk.



After horrific incident, the rapper posted an emotional video saying he was 'devastated' about the deaths at Houston's Astroworld Fest on his Instagram Saturday. He added: 'I can't imagine anything like this happening.'



There's no suggestion Travis Scott charged or incited fans to rush his stage during the performance that ended with eight deaths on Friday.