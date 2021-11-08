 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Nov 08, 2021

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’
BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga recently left ARMYs across the world in a global social media frenzy after announcing plans for a brand new project.

The surprise project in question is a brand new album which the boys admitted they’ve been working on, on the show The Scoop 2.

During the fourth episode for the variety show, which aired Friday, the South Korean heartthrobs announced their plans for a brand new release.

Suga made the announcement during a candid conversation with Jungkook, where he asked his bandmate to help with a music-making session in their mini-studio trailer.

The two discussed the track at length on the episode and were later joined by RM as well who further cemented the announcement when he said, “Don't you think this style would be good? It's trendy.”

However, it seems the new release will be a long way off as Suga pointed out, “But we don't have many performance songs. I think we need some more.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot
Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month
Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine
Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts

Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts
Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old
Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance
Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Changing guard at Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth steps back from public engagements

Changing guard at Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth steps back from public engagements

Latest

view all