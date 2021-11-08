BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga recently left ARMYs across the world in a global social media frenzy after announcing plans for a brand new project.

The surprise project in question is a brand new album which the boys admitted they’ve been working on, on the show The Scoop 2.

During the fourth episode for the variety show, which aired Friday, the South Korean heartthrobs announced their plans for a brand new release.

Suga made the announcement during a candid conversation with Jungkook, where he asked his bandmate to help with a music-making session in their mini-studio trailer.

The two discussed the track at length on the episode and were later joined by RM as well who further cemented the announcement when he said, “Don't you think this style would be good? It's trendy.”

However, it seems the new release will be a long way off as Suga pointed out, “But we don't have many performance songs. I think we need some more.”

