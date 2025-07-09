Sophie Turner recalls everything learned from 'Game of Thrones'

Sophie Turner gets honest about filming experience of 'Game of Thrones'

Sophie Turner has just recalled an amazing learning experience from Game of Thrones.

While appearing for an interview on Dish podcast, the 29-year-old actress candidly shared what she learned from the series.

Revealing that her experience of the series "informed [her] entire life in terms of like business decisions, just etiquette on set, how to act," she began by saying. "Everything I learned from Game of Thrones — and a bit from my parents."

Recalling when auditioned for the role at the age of 12 at that time she learned acting skill from her casemates, she continued, “I never had proper formal training, so I got to learn from the amazing actors around me, which I felt like I won a competition. But it was great. We all were a family.”

The Hollywood actress played the role of Sansa Stark, who is the eldest daughter of Eddard Stark of Winterfell, in the epic fantasy movie alongside Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage.

“My character, I got to live with, so it felt like we kind of merged into one person by the end of it. But it was amazing,” the Dark Phoenix actress added.

Referring to X-rated series, Sophie Turner concluded, “I definitely got my s** education from that show, More, more than enough.”

For those unversed, Game of Thrones aired for 8 seasons from April 2011 to May 2019.