Monday Nov 08 2021
Watch: BTS’ Jimin scares J-Hope into cursing on ‘The Scoop 2’

Monday Nov 08, 2021

BTS’ recently managed to scare bandmate Jimin J-Hope so hard that he wound up cursing.

The entire moment happened during the fourth episode of The Scoop 2 and revolves around an abandoned house that Jimin suggested the other members check out.

Jimin led the boys to the second floor before J-Hope’s fear started getting the best of him.

Check it out below:

After it was all done and dusted, Jimin even sat for a candid chat and touched on J-Hope’s candid moment.

He admitted, “I actually checked out the abandoned homes the day before. But the day before, I didn't get all the way to the house with the lights out. But watching J-Hope in agony made my fears disappear.”

“I thought he was just acting scared but hearing him curse so much made me realise he was actually surprised. What a relief. If we were to do this another time, I'd like to plan in better and take him.”



