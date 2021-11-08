 
Monday Nov 08 2021
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Ed Sheeran gave fans an upbeat performance on SNL after ‘scary’ covid-19 exposure.

The singer delivered performances for his two new hit singles, Shivers and Overpass Graffiti.

Both songs are currently leading Billboard’s Hot 100 charts at no. 2 and no. 7.

Check them out below:


For anyone unversed, Sheeran announced his freedom from quarantine earlier this week with a candid announcement that read, “Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine.”

Even Sheeran’s attendance at SNL was under question once he announced his exposure scare but shortly thereafter he clarified, “Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement.” But "I was always playing that. I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff."


