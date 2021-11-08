 
Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Astroworld concert crush

Washington: Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during a Texas concert, the law firm confirmed on Sunday.

Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law on Sunday tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on the suit, confirming it had filed "one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy."

The plaintiff is 23-year-old concertgoer Kristian Paredes, who was one of those "severely injured" at the concert on the night of November 5.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston´s NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

Texas-resident Paredes, who is also suing concert organizers Live Nation and the venue, "felt an immediate push" at the front of the general admission section as Travis Scott got on stage, the complaint said.

"The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began," it went on.

"Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored."

The suit, filed in Houston´s Harris County court, claims Scott "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events" and that "defendants knew or should have known of (Scott´s) prior conduct."

The suit also accuses Canadian rap superstar Drake, who joined Scott´s headline set, of contributing to causing the surge toward the stage.

"As Drake came onstage alongside of Travis Scott he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott´s prior conduct," the complaint charges.

He continued to perform even as the "crowd became out of control" and the "crowd mayhem continued," it added.

