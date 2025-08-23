 
Geo News

Jason Ritter reveals 'dream' show for 'Matlock' crossovers

Jason Ritter plays Julian in 'Matlock'

August 23, 2025

Jason Ritter can’t pick one CBS show to have a Matlock crossover with.

During a new interview, Ritter was asked which show he’d pick to do a crossover with.

He replied, “Elsbeth is right there. Not only are we on the same night, it’s the world of law.”

While promoting his upcoming hosting gig at The Festival of Arts’ California Dreamin’: A Benefit for the Arts on Saturday, August 23, he added, “I just think it would be so fun.”

Ritter could see the fictional worlds molding perfectly.

“I love Carrie Preston so much and I think she’s brilliant. I would love to see that Elsbeth energy on an episode of Matlock — or some of us over in an episode of Elsbeth,” he continued.

“Sometimes they do two episodes of each show where they cross into each other. So that would be so fun. That would be my dream,” he gushed.

Another show he had in mind is Tracker.

“If Tracker ever wants a partner [for Justin’s character, Colter], maybe Julian leaves the firm and he starts a new life,” Ritter joked. “Just two rugged guys.”

Matlock follows Kathy Bates’s character of a wealthy retired lawyer who joins a firm to find out who led to the delay of legislation that would’ve got opioids removed from the streets sooner. In the season one finale, it was revealed that it was Rotter’s character Julian who put the required documents away.

In season two, “Julian is going to have to grapple — one way or another — with this,” according to Ritter.

“It’s such a shameful thing that he has just put it away, tried to be a good dad and focused on his family,” he explained.

“Now, he is grappling with the ramifications of what he did. Also he’s terrified,” Jason Ritter shared.

