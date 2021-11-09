 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Reuters

Production of Disney's upcoming 'Star Wars' movie delayed

By
Reuters

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Disney has other Star Wars movies in the works, including one being developed by Marvel Studios
Disney has other "Star Wars" movies in the works, including one being developed by Marvel Studios

Production of Walt Disney's next "Star Wars" movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday.

"Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" is still currently scheduled to reach theaters in December 2023, the source said, but it is possible that date could change.

Jenkins, who directed two "Wonder Woman" movies for Warner Bros, is working on a third movie about the superhero as well as a film about Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

"Rogue Squadron" filmmakers had hoped to complete production in 2022 but realized it would not be possible to meet that timeline due to Jenkins' schedule, the source said. Production has been removed from the 2022 calendar.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives for Jenkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney has other "Star Wars" movies in the works, including one being developed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The company also plans to release several "Star Wars" TV series on the Disney+ streaming service. Among them, "The Book of Boba Fett" will debut in December and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is expected next year.

More From Entertainment:

Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’

Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’
Lady Louise Windsor becoming HRH Princess on 18th birthday?

Lady Louise Windsor becoming HRH Princess on 18th birthday?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting ‘beat at their own game’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting ‘beat at their own game’: report
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis inherit ‘loving’ habit from Princess Diana

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis inherit ‘loving’ habit from Princess Diana
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘crossing centuries of protocol’

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘crossing centuries of protocol’
Fans petition to have Travis Scott’s Coachella performance cancelled: report

Fans petition to have Travis Scott’s Coachella performance cancelled: report
Prince Charles felt infuriated with Princess Diana's mother’s ‘tactlessness’

Prince Charles felt infuriated with Princess Diana's mother’s ‘tactlessness’
Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’

Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’
Meghan Markle backs Queen Elizabeth into a corner: report

Meghan Markle backs Queen Elizabeth into a corner: report
Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'

Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'
Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’

Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’
Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son

Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son

Latest

view all