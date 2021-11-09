Pete Davidson cleverly jokes about reactions to Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Davidson and Kardashian fueled dating rumours after they were spotted together on more than one occasion

Pete Davidson addressed rumours of him dating reality star Kim Kardashian in the most Pete Davidson fashion on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday.

The Saturday Night Live comedian joked about reactions to the speculation around his hushed meetings with Kardashian after Meyers questioned, “I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it's real…”

“Yeah, you know, I've been wanting to talk about this because… There are a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me,” replied Pete, seemingly hinting at fan reactions to the rumours.

He then followed it up with a classic dig, pivoting the conversation to a completely other topic, quipping, “And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation where Davidson has a show called The Freak Brothers coming out soon.

Do you think this is Davidson’s way of subtly confirming the rumours about him dating Kardashian? We’ll have to wait and watch!