Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

The Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo were invited for a special show screening in Los Angeles on Monday.

The nine-episode show was premiered in Hollywood at LA based workspace NeueHouse.

Ho-yeon, 27, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the show, slipped into an off-the-shoulder dress with white sheer fringing for the evening.  

Joining her was also Jung-jae, 48, looking dapper in a white two-piece suit and matching leather boots. The actor essayed the role of Seong Gi-Hun on the much-loved show.

Hae-soo, 39, on the other hand pulled up a smart black suit and collarless white shirt. The actor played the role of a failed investment banker Cho Sang-woo in Squid Game.

Take a look:

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere


