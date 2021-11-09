Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

The Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo were invited for a special show screening in Los Angeles on Monday.

The nine-episode show was premiered in Hollywood at LA based workspace NeueHouse.

Ho-yeon, 27, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the show, slipped into an off-the-shoulder dress with white sheer fringing for the evening.

Joining her was also Jung-jae, 48, looking dapper in a white two-piece suit and matching leather boots. The actor essayed the role of Seong Gi-Hun on the much-loved show.

Hae-soo, 39, on the other hand pulled up a smart black suit and collarless white shirt. The actor played the role of a failed investment banker Cho Sang-woo in Squid Game.

Take a look:



