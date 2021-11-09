 
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian is the latest Kardashian Jenner member to be getting flak.

This time the Good American founder saw herself in hot water after she was accused of being "tone-deaf" for posting sultry photos amid Travis Scott's Astroworld festival tragedy.

The festival saw eight deaths, many hospitalisations with more injured  due to a stampede that broke out during the event. 

The rapper has a relationship with Kylie Jenner, who is sisters with Khloe and considering Travis and Khloe's relationship fans were expecting her to offer her condolences.

However the reality TV star did the opposite and saw a wave of hate after she posted photos of herself in a sheer bodycon dress which accentuated her curves.

“Read the room. The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday,” one person commented on the photos.

“Completely tone deaf,” a second Instagram user agreed.

“People are watching you guys. I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS [Travis Scott] concert just a thought,” a third wrote.

“Oh you can’t be serious,” another netizen commented.

“People died but okay, seems it’s no problem in the world of Instagram,” a fifth sarcastically added.

“How can you even post after the AstroWorld, so UNCARING,” one more asked.

