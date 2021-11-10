Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

In a new development a victim of Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy has been declared brain dead.

Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University senior was the victim of the crowd surge that took place at the event where eight people died with many injured.

Speaking to ABC 1 Houston, the family said that Bharti is on a ventilator and that they are meeting to determine their next move.

As per the outlet, the 22-year-old was separated from her sister Namrata Shahni and cousin Mohit Bellani when the crowd surged.

"Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER," Namrata said.

Bharti was given CPR on her way to the hospital and her family revealed that she suffered multiple heart attacks on the way.

"The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we'll pray," her father, Sunny Shahani, told ABC. "I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."