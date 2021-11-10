 
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident: report

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid want to move on from the horrific altercation between Zayn Malik and the supermodel's mom.

As per ET, "Yolanda is upset that her situation with Zayn came to light, as is Zayn." The source adds, "Gigi and Yolanda are fine and never had an issue over the incident."

"At the end of the day, Zayn will be in the families' lives forever and everyone hopes one day they can all move on." Both Zayn and Gigi share one-year-old daughter Khai together.

As per Yolanda's statement Zayn allegedly struck her in Gigi's Pennsylvania home while the model was out for Paris Fashion Week. According to reports, the 28-year-old singer "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

In a counter statement to ET, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda."

Zayn and Gigi, who have dated on and off since 2015, have reportedly broken up after the incident.

