 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Thomas wrote a letter to Harry calling Meghan a 'jaded, shallow, conceited woman' in 2018

Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr, regrets saying mean things about his sister, back when the couple announced their impending nuptials. 

At the time, Thomas wrote a letter to Harry calling Meghan a 'jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.'

In an appearance on Australia’s Big Brother VIP on Monday, Thomas wrote an apology letter for Harry.

“Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” Thomas read from his letter, reported Page Six.

Expressing regret over the letter, Thomas said, “I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart.

The reality TV contestant added, “I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything.”

