'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf

Jason Knauf ,the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary, submitted a witness statement to the Court of Appeal, according to Roya Nikkah, a royal at The Sunday Times.

Taking to Twitter she said, Knauf said Harry and Meghan “authorised specific cooperation in writing in December 2018” to the authors of Finding Freedom.

She added, "He said the book was discussed directly with the Duchess multiple times in person and over email” and that Meghan gave him “helpful” written “background reminders” briefing notes “for when you sit down with them”.

"Knauf said Harry also gave written pointers for the authors," said wrote in a string of tweets.



"He said that in an email: “The Duchess…added the briefing points she wanted me to share with the authors in my meeting with them,” including about her father, her half-siblings, “her perspective” on Harry’s 2016 statement about her treatment by some media and her wedding tiara."



She added, "In a December 10 2018 email to Knauf, Harry wrote: “I totally agree we have to be able to say we didn’t have anything to do with it. Equally, you giving the right context and background to them would help get some truths out there…especially around Markle/wedding stuff…”

