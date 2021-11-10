 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Ariana Grandes The Voice team share pleasant surprises of singer

Ariana Grande’s The Voice team has nothing but love for her.

Following the live shows on Monday, the team members spoke to People sharing what it is like having the vocal powerhouse as a coach.

"The most unexpected thing about Ariana, to me, is just how big her heart is," Holly Forbes said. 

"You know, she's always checking on us. We got the chance to meet some her close family members and friends, and she's so loving to everyone."

"People might have opinions on her, and I didn't know how she'd be as a person at first, but she's just incredible," Forbes added. "It was unexpected to meet someone of her celebrity status who is so real and kind."

Raquel Trinidad also had similar opinions saying that she was "pleasantly surprised about how ridiculously friendly Ariana is — to the point where we're getting texts from her."

"We talk to her like she's been a friend for years," Trinidad said. "I can text her and say, 'Hey, does this sound good?' She's so honest with us, and she'll tell us, 'We need to fix this.' I really did not expect to make such a lifelong friend."

More From Entertainment:

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?
Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears

Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears
Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'
'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf

'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf
Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot
Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show

Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show
Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years
Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'

Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'
Lady Gaga rocks 'House of Gucci' premiere with Adam Driver

Lady Gaga rocks 'House of Gucci' premiere with Adam Driver

Latest

view all