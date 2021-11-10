Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Billie Eilish on Tuesday shared some unforeseen pictures and videos on Instagram 's "Ask me a question".

It was during this session that the teen sensation was asked to reveal the name of her favorite fictional character.

Without naming anyone, Eilish posted the picture of Irish actor Andrew Scott from BBC series Sherlock.

Scott played the role of Jim Moriarty in the series for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Jim Moriarty Professor James Moriarty is a fictional character that first appeared in the Sherlock Holmes short story "The Final Problem" written by Arthur Conan Doyle and published under the second collection of Holmes short stories, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, late in 1893.

Moriarty was also featured in the fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel "The Valley of Fear" but never made direct appearance in the story. Apart from that Holmes mentions him in five other stories, namely "The Adventure of the Empty House"

