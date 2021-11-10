 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson got candid about her weight loss journey.

Speaking with People, the actress shared that her self-imposed “year of health” in 2020 was one that she wished she had done earlier.

"One of the emotions was that I'm sad I didn't do it before," she said.

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?'" she continues. "And I felt a bit sad about that point."

"I thought I was the person that [would] never do it," she says. "Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I'll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it."

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Will Smith shares how Venus, Serena Williams reacted to father's biography

Will Smith shares how Venus, Serena Williams reacted to father's biography
Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'

Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'
Hailey Bieber looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photo-shoot for Victoria's Secret

Hailey Bieber looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photo-shoot for Victoria's Secret
Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive'

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive'

Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

Travis Scott no stranger to promoting violence in his concert

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out
Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?
Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears

Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears
Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'
'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf

'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf

Latest

view all