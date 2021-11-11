 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Meghan Trainor weighs in on life’s biggest parenting fails: ‘Nearly boiled my son’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Meghan Trainor weighs in on life’s biggest parenting fails: ‘Nearly boiled my son’
Meghan Trainor weighs in on life’s biggest parenting fails: ‘Nearly boiled my son’

Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a confessional and shed some light on the biggest parenting fail she’s ever committed as a first-time mom to son Riley.

Trainor got candid about it all in a Mom Confessions interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

She started off by admitting, “We would take him on these walks out here in California and I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him.”

She also went on to say, "He said, 'Oh, it's a heat rash.' So, I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So… don't do that.”

During the course of her interview, she also shared some advice for new parents and admitted, "I was given a lot of advice before the making of my child, Riley, and a lot of people told me 'Your life ends and it's all about them now'.”

“But that's not true. A warning: your life is about to get way better,” she added.

Before signing off she also claimed, “You're about to be nicer to your body. You're about to love yourself more so that you can live longer for your child. You're about to see the world all over again, it's great."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle purposefully called Thomas Markle ‘daddy’ in a leaked letter: report

Meghan Markle purposefully called Thomas Markle ‘daddy’ in a leaked letter: report
Meghan Markle ‘sticking to the edges’ in epic power move to build Sussex brand

Meghan Markle ‘sticking to the edges’ in epic power move to build Sussex brand
Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source

Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source
Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’

Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’
Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration

Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration
Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’

Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’
Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’

Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’
Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’

Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’
Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo

Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo
Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight

Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight
I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

Latest

view all