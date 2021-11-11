Meghan Trainor weighs in on life’s biggest parenting fails: ‘Nearly boiled my son’

Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a confessional and shed some light on the biggest parenting fail she’s ever committed as a first-time mom to son Riley.

Trainor got candid about it all in a Mom Confessions interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

She started off by admitting, “We would take him on these walks out here in California and I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him.”

She also went on to say, "He said, 'Oh, it's a heat rash.' So, I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So… don't do that.”

During the course of her interview, she also shared some advice for new parents and admitted, "I was given a lot of advice before the making of my child, Riley, and a lot of people told me 'Your life ends and it's all about them now'.”

“But that's not true. A warning: your life is about to get way better,” she added.

Before signing off she also claimed, “You're about to be nicer to your body. You're about to love yourself more so that you can live longer for your child. You're about to see the world all over again, it's great."



