Here’s why Ed Sheeran considers her daughter, Lyra a ‘miracle’

The English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran recently reflected on getting blessed with a daughter, Lyra, amid conception struggles.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Grammy winner revealed that the couple was trying for a while but could not conceive a child.

Due to which, his wife Cherry was considering to receive fertility treatment.

Sheeran stated, “We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we’d started going to doctors and figuring out what was up,” The Mirror quoted.

The pair, during their trip to Antarctica, decided to receive medical consultation as soon as they get back home.

However, they never had to as their daughter was conceived naturally.

The Shape of You hit-maker expressed, “I did think it was a miracle,” while the new born was also given a middle name, Antartica, after the couple’s memorable holiday.

The 30-year-old singer revealed, “So that’s why I was like, we should have this in the name.”

Sheeran tied the knot with his childhood friend in 2019.