Thursday Nov 11 2021
'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson takes a dig at Red Notice co-star

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is roasting Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, The Rock shared an amusing Netflix billboard, spilling secrets about Reynold's video-streaming account.

"One last heist for the road Beat that, @vancityreynolds. For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.#RedNotice hits @Netflix worldwide THIS FRIDAY! Enjoy our film," captioned Johnson alongside his hilarious post.

Responding to Johnson's hilarious post, Netflix official Instagram account dropped a grave warning for the actor saying, "this is the last time i let you decide what to put on the Netflix marquee….."

Reynolds too, commented on the post with his iconic wit. "In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account," quipped the actor.

