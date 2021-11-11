 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Zayn Malik returns to the gram following Yolanda Hadid controversy

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Last month, Malik was accused of hitting his partner Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid

Singer Zayn Malik returned to Instagram on Thursday, weeks after he was accused of hitting his former partner Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid at Gigi’s Pennsylvania home.

The Pillowtalk hit-maker surprised fans with a picture of himself posing for an ad for his new collaboration with sunglasses brand Arnette.

Malik looks as chilled as ever in the picture, posing under dual-tone lights in what seems to be a black turtle-neck jumper.

“DROPHEAD. @arnette #zaynxarnette,” he captioned the photo.

The singer was caught up in a whirlwind of controversy last month after Yolanda claimed that he struck her at Gigi's home while the model was out for Paris Fashion Week.

According to reports, the 28-year-old singer "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

In a counter statement to Entertainment Tonight, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda."

